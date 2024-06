NTPC announced on Saturday that its board has approved raising up to Rs 12,000 crore through bonds and non-convertible debentures. The funds will be raised in one or more tranches over the next year. NTPC is also developing the world’s first and largest 4G ethanol project at its Lara Thermal Plant in Chhattisgarh. The company reported a net profit of Rs 21,332 crore for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, a nearly 25% increase from the previous year.