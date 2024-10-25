NTPC and Indian Army Join Hands for Round-the-Clock Power Supply using Green Hydrogen

NTPC has partnered with the Indian Army to establish a Solar Hydrogen-based Microgrid at Chushul, Ladakh. This significant step will provide a stable power supply using Green Hydrogen in off-grid Army locations. Today, Hon’ble Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh laid the foundation stone of this unique project through video conferencing in the presence of Chief of India defence services, CMD, NTPC and other senior officials from Ministry of Defence, Indian Army and NTPC.

NTPC has designed this innovative Solar Hydrogen-based microgrid system to operate independently, using hydrogen as an energy storage medium to supply 200kW of power round-the-clock throughout the year. This system will replace existing diesel gensets at off-grid Army locations, providing a sustainable power supply despite harsh winter conditions, where temperatures drop to -30°C at an altitude of 4,400 meters. NTPC will maintain the project for 25 years, aiming to support Indian soldiers stationed in these strategically significant tough terrains and challenging climate.

The Solar-Hydrogen microgrid is set to replace existing diesel generators currently in use at off-grid Army locations. These systems offer numerous advantages, including the integration of renewable energy sources, a stable power supply under adverse conditions, reduced carbon emissions, and the promotion of a cleaner and sustainable energy ecosystem as they are highly scalable and suitable for various applications. Moreover, these systems combine the reliability of battery storage with the extended energy storage capability of hydrogen, ensuring a consistent power supply.

Given Ladakh’s high solar irradiance and low temperatures, this project will facilitate the production and utilization of green energy, eliminating reliance on fuel logistics and enhancing self-sufficiency in remote areas affected by road connectivity disruptions. Once operational, it would usher in a new era of decarbonisation of the defence sector far off the Himalayas.

Additionally, NTPC started a trial run of a hydrogen bus in Leh recently towards achieving its renewable energy targets and carbon neutrality in Ladakh. The company is further setting up a hydrogen fuelling station and solar plant along with five fuel cell buses for operation on intracity routes in Leh.

NTPC is committed to achieving 60GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032 and becoming a major player in green hydrogen technology and energy storage domain. The company is pursuing several initiatives toward decarbonisation, including hydrogen blending, carbon capture, electric buses, and smart NTPC townships.