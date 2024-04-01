NTPC achieves 422 BU annual generation in FY 2023-24

Mumbai : NTPC Ltd, India’s largest power generating company, recorded its highest ever yearly generation of 422 Billion Units (BU) in FY 2023-24, at a growth of nearly 6% over FY 2022-23.

During the financial year 2023-24, NTPC Coal stations recorded a plant load factor (PLF) of 77%.

Earlier during the year, the Company recorded highest ever single day generation of 1428 Million Units (MU) on 1st September 2023. The stellar performance of NTPC units is a testimony to the expertise of NTPC engineers, Operation & Maintenance practices and robust systems.