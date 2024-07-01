NTPC achieves 17.15% surge in Coal Despatch and 15% Growth in Coal Production in Q1 FY25

Mumbai : NTPC Ltd., India’s leading integrated power utility, has reported a growth of 17.15% in coal despatch from its captive mines during Q1 FY25, as compared to the corresponding period of previous year.

The company achieved an impressive coal despatch of 10.194 MMT during Q1 FY25. Whereas, Coal production stood at 9.862 MMT with a growth of nearly 15% by the end of quarter Q1 FY25.

This outstanding performance reflects NTPC’s relentless commitment to enhancing coal production from its captive mines and ensuring efficient supply to meet the country’s energy requirements.

To achieve sustained growth in coal production, NTPC has implemented a range of strategies and technologies. NTPC remains committed to deliver reliable, affordable and sustainable power to the nation. This remarkable growth in coal production and despatch is a testament to NTPC’s dedication to operational excellence and its contribution to meeting India’s energy demands.