NTPC achieves 113.87 BU generation in Q1 FY25

Mumbai : NTPC Ltd, India’s largest integrated power utility, recorded a generation of 113.87 billion units (BU) in Q1 FY25, at a growth of 9.5% as compared to the corresponding period of previous year.

During the quarter, NTPC coal stations recorded a plant load factor (PLF) of 79.5%.

NTPC has significantly ramped up its power generation, ensuring a steady and reliable supply of electricity as the nation’s electricity demand continues to soar to newer peaks.

NTPC Ltd. is India’s largest integrated power utility, contributing 1/4th of the power requirement of the country. With a diverse portfolio of thermal, hydro, solar, and wind power plants, NTPC is dedicated to delivering reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity to the nation. The company is committed to adopting best practices, fostering innovation, and embracing clean energy technologies for a greener future.