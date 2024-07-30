NTCPWC Drives Marine Research Efforts Under Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways

The 360-degree full bridge simulator, Field Research Lab and Computational facility and Port Centre building and the Sedimentation and Erosion Management Test Basin (SeMATeB) wave basin have been set up the National Technology Centre for Ports, Waterways and Coasts (NTCPWC). More than 35 navigational studies and more than 120 research and technical support projects have been carried out.

The SeMATeB wave basin developed as part of Port Centre basin will cater to the major challenges faced by ports, waterways and coastal areas in dredging and management of siltation and erosion through construction of physical models and a major decision-making test bed. Further, the Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) has also been developed to carry out autonomous hydrographic and oceanographic surveys with autonomous navigation and intelligent obstacle avoidance. Also, the Indigenous Vessel Traffic Management System developed under the vision of ‘Digital India’ and ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat’ will reduce more than 20% of the cost on annual maintenance and associated costs in ports.

Funds of Rs. 70 Cr. were allocated for setting up of NTCPWC. Till date, more than 10 innovative solutions and products have been invented leading to patents and commercialization. Further, Skill Development and Navigational Training programs have also been carried out for Ports, Waterways and Maritime Industry sectors. Also, setting up of labs has encouraged interaction with industry, academia and organisation to promote innovation, research and development.