The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released revised results for 1563 candidates and updated the ranks of all NEET(UG) 2024 candidates. Candidates can check their revised scorecards on the official website (https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/) by logging in. The revisions followed a re-test, with provisional answer keys and scanned OMR sheets shared for verification and challenges. Final answer keys were subsequently published, and revised scorecards are now available for download.