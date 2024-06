The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced new dates for the NCET, Joint CSIR-UGC NET, and UGC-NET June 2024 cycle examinations. The UGC-NET June exam, originally scheduled for June 18 but canceled, will now take place from August 21 to September 4. NCET 2024 is scheduled for July 10, and Joint CSIR-UGC NET will be held from July 25-27. Candidates are advised to visit www.nta.ac.in for updates and contact details for inquiries.