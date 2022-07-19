NTA constitutes a Fact Finding Committee to visit Kollam

New Delhi : It has been brought to the notice of Ministry of Education through various media reports that an incident allegedly happened in one of the Centre’s of NEET(UG)- 2022 near Kollam district in Kerala. NTA has already issued a clarification in this regard.

Further, Shri V. Muraleedharan, MOS, Ministry of External Affairs & Parliamentary Affairs and other public representatives from Kerala have met the Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan today. Dr. R. Bindu, Minister of Higher Education and Social Justice, Government. of Kerala has also written a letter to Union Education Minister.

In view of the above, the Ministry of Education has asked the National Testing Agency to ascertain all the facts about the incident on the spot from stakeholders present at the Centre at that time.

Accordingly, a Fact Finding Committee has been constituted by the NTA to ascertain the facts in detail. Further action will be taken based on the report of the Fact Finding Committee.