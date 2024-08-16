NSSHO Ranchi organises “E Tendering Program and Facilitation on Credit Support” for SC-ST

NSSHO Ranchi organised “E Tendering Program and Facilitation on Credit Support” for SC-ST units of Tupudana Industrial Area, in association with Tupudana Industrial Association, GEM and HDFC Bank, on 14th August 2024 at Common Facility Centre, Tupudana Industrial Area, Ranchi, Jharkhand. Addressing the participants Smt. Kiran Maria Tiru, SBM NSSHO Ranchi, briefed the schemes of NSSH. Sh. S.K. Choudhary, Banking Professional, NSSHO Ranchi briefed the paper requirements and process of getting credit facilitations from the bank. Sh. Vivekanand, E Tendering Professional, NSSHO Ranchi, explained the benefits of registration under GEM and the procedure for registration. He also invited participants to get vendor registration for Meccon, NTPC etc.

Other Deligates who addressed the participants were Sh. Subodhkant, GEM Trainer, Jharkhand, Sh Manitesh, Branch Head HDFC Bank Lalpur, Ranchi, Sh. Mayank, SME Head, HDFC Bank, Ranchi.

The question Answer session was addressed by all delegates. Approx 39 number of participants, attended the program.