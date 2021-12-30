NSPCL pays Second Interim Dividend for FY 2021-22 to NTPC Ltd.

Mumbai: NTPC SAIL Power Company Limited (NSPCL), a jpint venture (J.V) Company of NTPC Limited & SAIL (50:50) paid second interim dividend of Rs 45 crores/- (net of TDS) for the Financial year 2021-22 towards NTPC Limited’s 50% share.

Shri Debasish Chattopadhyay, CEO, NSPCL had presented the Cheque to Shri Gurdeep Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, NTPC on 29th December 2021. Shri A K Gautam, Director (Finance), Shri D K Patel, Chairman NSPCL & Director (HR), NTPC, Shri Ramesh Babu V, Director (Operations), NTPC, Shri C K Mondol, Director (Commercial), NTPC, Shri U K Bhattacharya, Director (Projects), NTPC, Ms. Alka Saigal, Director (NSPCL) & General Manager (Internal Audit), NTPC, Ms. Nandini Sarkar, Company Secretary, NTPC and Shri N K Gupta, CFO, NSPCL were also present on the occasion.

The Interim dividend is also being paid to other Joint Venture partner viz. SAIL on its shareholding of 50% in NSPCL. The total interim dividend paid to its promoters for the Financial Year 2021-22 is Rs 150 crore. NSPCL has paid a total dividend of Rs. 1540 crores since inception.