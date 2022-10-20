NSIC Signs MoU with Phillips Machine Tools India Pvt. Ltd.

New Delhi : Narayan Rane, Union Minister of MSME graced the occasion of MoU signing between the National Small Industries Corporation Ltd. (NSIC) and Phillips Machine Tools India Pvt. Ltd. for Skill Development Training in Additive Technologies on October 18, 2022 in New Delhi

Shri B.B. Swain, Secretary (MSME), Shri Gaurang Dixit, CMD, NSIC and Ms. Mercy Epao, Joint Secretary (SME) were also present on the occasion. The MoU was signed by Shri Navin Chopra, CGM-SG (Tech. /MIS), NSIC.

Shri Rane said that the signing of this MoU between NSIC and Phillips India will be a significant step for preparing skilled manpower in additive technologies which is the future of manufacturing. He stated that both organizations can leverage their expertise and create excellent opportunities for MSMEs in this upcoming field.