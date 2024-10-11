NSE to Discontinue Weekly Index Derivatives for Bank Nifty, Midcap, and Financial Services Amid SEBI Regulations

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) will discontinue weekly index derivatives contracts for Bank Nifty, Nifty Midcap Select, and Nifty Financial Services on November 13, 18, and 19, respectively. This move follows new regulations from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) that limit exchanges to one weekly tradable index, which will now be Nifty 50. Similarly, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will stop weekly derivatives contracts for Sensex 50 and Bankex from November 14 and 18, respectively, retaining only Sensex contracts. The tightened F&O rules aim to address significant losses incurred by retail investors, with only 7% of traders profiting.