NSE Launches New Mobile App and Upgrades Website to Empower Investors

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) launched its new mobile app, NSEIndia, on November 1, coinciding with Diwali. The exchange has also expanded its website to support 11 regional languages alongside English, including Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu, in addition to previously available Hindi, Marathi, and Gujarati.

This dual launch reflects NSE’s commitment to creating a more inclusive financial ecosystem for investors across India. The app, available on iOS and Android, features market snapshots, equity summaries, and access to derivatives data.

Sriram Krishnan, NSE’s Chief Business Development Officer, highlighted these initiatives as transformative steps towards enhancing accessibility and empowering investors to engage confidently in India’s economic journey.