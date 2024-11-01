NSD Out Reach Centre to be Set Up in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The establishment of an outreach center for the National School of Drama (NSD) in Bhubaneswar has received approval from the Odisha government. The center will first run temporarily at the city’s Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Odissi Research Centre. Suryabanshi Suraj, Odisha’s Minister for Odia Language, Literature, and Culture, hailed the decision as a historic step for the state.

He emphasized that students hoping to pursue professions in acting and theater will have access to beneficial opportunities at the NSD outreach center. “By elevating our regional narratives and traditional drama forms, this center will play a significant role in promoting Odia theater on both national and international stages,” he stated.

Following talks between Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, the outreach center was established, highlighting the state’s dedication to growing its cultural endeavors.

“Odisha’s rich heritage of history, literature, art, and culture has been preserved and celebrated through drama, narrating the state’s stories for generations,” the Minister added, reflecting on the significance of Odia theater.

The expansion of Odia theater shows would be aided by the NSD outreach center in Bhubaneswar.

He went on to say that the center will offer top-notch instruction so that students could represent Odisha in theater on a national and worldwide level.

The National School of Drama was founded in Delhi in 1959 and gained independence in 1975 under the Ministry of Culture of India. Acclaimed Odia actors Bijay Mohanty, Ajit Das, and Surya Mohanty are among the well-known performers that NSD has educated.

It is currently run by acclaimed actor Paresh Rawal as Chairperson and Chittaranjan Tripathy as Director. Odisha hopes to better promote its rich cultural legacy, especially in the area of Odia theater, with the new NSD outreach center.