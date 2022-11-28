NSCT organises two day workshop Janjatiya Anusandhan- Asmita, Astitva evam Vikas’ on 27th and 28th November

New Delhi : The two-day workshop organised by NCST on ‘Janjatiya Anusandhan- Asmita, Astitva evam Vikas’ concludes today .The workshop was inaugurated on 27th November, in the Plenary Hall of Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi .

On the occasion Chief Guest Shri Jatinder K. Bajaj, Chairman, ICSSR and Shri Harsh Chouhan, Chairperson, NCST, Shri Ananta Nayak, Member, NCST and Smt. Alka Tiwari, Secretary, NCST, New Delhi.

Smt. Alka Tiwari, Secretary, NCST shared her experiences and learnings as an administrator in Arki block, Khunti (the then Ranchi District) in Jharkhand that planning is required for proper utilization of the resources, but added that if we do not understand the people for whom we plan, it is meaningless.

On the first day of the workshop discussion on the linkages of the STs from past to present and the need to decolonize the narratives of tribal research were held.

In the workshop , the need for documentation on oral tradition to rectify the tribal histories was highlighted by the speakers.

On the second day of the workshop discussions on the key issues like heavy degradation of natural resources, malnutrition, distress migration, increase in population under BPL, lack of people’s participation in the development process, destruction of traditional development system, and increase in social distress were held.

Also the need for the grassroot Research and Impact Assessment to generate a knowledge based feedback was pointed out during the workshop.

In the discussions the role of Higher Education Institutions in the tribal research was put forward and it was highlighted that these Institutions can make important contributions