NRO student from Jajpur district has won two Gold and One Bronze medal at international Olympiad competition held in UAE

Dubai: Non -resident Odia student from Jajpur district “Aradhya Jena “has won two Gold and One Bronze medal at international Olympiad competition held in UAE.

Aradhya Jena, A 7-year-old girl studying in class 1 at Gems our own English high school (Girls) in Sharjah, grabbed two Gold and one bronze medal and her elder brother Anish Jena grade 5 student Ranked 7th in cyber security and 10th in science subject in the challenge where students from across the country participated.

I am very happy with my Olympiad medals and certificates,” both Anish and Aradhya Jena told. “This year’s competition was nothing like we have experienced before due to COVID-19 restrictions and both dedicated their medals to their parents, India and UAE as well ” both added.

Anish Jena Participated in multiple competitions including Science India Forum- UAE (Sastra Pratibha Contest 2020) where he qualified to the Intermediate level, and also took part in the Green Olympiad on environment and received the certificate of Merit organized by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI).

Recently, Anish and Aradhya Jena participated in the UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence “Little Champions for Human Fraternity session” held from 4th to 8th of February 2021 and learned valuable lessons of universal brotherhood, kindness and respect for each other from the session.

Both Kids parents Mr. Baidyanath Jena is a non-resident Odia, working as a Regional Manager (MEA) in cybersecurity field and mother “Animarani Jena” is a Pharmacist, the parents belong to the Village Dihasahi,Balibili , PS Bari district Jajpur. Odisha and Grand father Mr. Rajkishore Jena is a social activist.

Entire Odisha community in UAE and the schools feel proud about both kids’ achievements. “