NPPA has put a cap on Trade Margin of 42 select non-scheduled anti-cancer medicines under ‘Trade Margin Rationalization (TMR)’ Approach resulting in reduction up to 90% of Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of 526 brands of these medicines

New Delhi :National Pharmaceuticals Pricing Policy (NPPP), 2012 prescribes the guidelines for regulation of prices of drugs. The key principles of price regulation are (i) essentiality of drugs (ii) control of prices of formulations and (iii) MarketBased Pricing. Based on NPPP, 2012 and subsequent Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013 (DPCO, 2013), National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) under the Department of Pharmaceuticals fixes the ceiling price of scheduled drugs specified in the first schedule of the DPCO, 2013 and monitors the prices of non-scheduled drugs.

NPPA has fixed the ceiling prices of scheduled drugs, including the essential medicines used for treatment of cancer, diabetes and HIV as well as heart and kidney diseases. Further, NPPA has put a cap on Trade Margin of 42 select non-scheduled anti-cancer medicines under ‘Trade Margin Rationalization (TMR)’ Approach resulting in reduction up to 90% of Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of526 brands of these medicines.

NPPA has also brought 106 non-scheduled anti-diabetic and cardiovascular drugs under price control by invoking extraordinary powers in public interest.The total annual savings on account of revision of ceiling prices of medicines under National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM), price control of anti-diabetic & cardiovascular, fixation of ceiling price of stents, knee implants and capping of TMR on anti-cancer are estimated to the tune of Rs. 12,500 crore. NPPA monitors the ceiling price of the scheduled formulations to ensure that the MRP of such formulations are within the range of ceiling price and monitors non-scheduled formulations to ensure that their MRP does not increase by more than 10% during the preceding twelve months. The details of retail/ceiling prices fixed/revised by NPPA are available on NPPA’s website www.nppaindia.nic.in.

The details of the formulations for which price have been fixed by NPPA in the last 3 years are as follows:

S. No Type 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 (till 31st July 2021) 1. Ceiling Price 5 7 12 1 2. Retail Price 329 256 321 84 3. Ceiling price for Pharmaceutical Purchase Policy (Recommendation) – 105 57 – 4. TMR 42 (Anti Cancer drugs) – – 6 (Medical Devices)

Under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), till 04.08.2021, about 8,004 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs) are open across the country to provide generic medicines at cheaper rates to the citizens. Till 04.08.2021, about 236 PMBJKs are open in the State of Chhattisgarh. State/UT wise list of PMBJKs is as:

State/UT wise list of PMBJK’s functioning across the country as on 04.08.2021 Sl. No. Name of the State/UT No. of PMBJK functional 1 Andaman & Nicobar 2 2 Andhra Pradesh 180 3 Arunachal Pradesh 28 4 Assam 83 5 Bihar 244 6 Chandigarh 7 7 Chhattisgarh 236 8 Delhi 333 9 Goa 9 10 Gujarat 533 11 Haryana 215 12 Himachal Pradesh 61 13 Jammu And Kashmir 100 14 Jharkhand 73 15 Karnataka 916 16 Kerala 825 17 Ladakh 3 18 Lakshadweep * 0 19 Madhya Pradesh 223 20 Maharashtra 592 21 Manipur 32 22 Meghalaya 14 23 Mizoram 22 24 Nagaland 16 25 Odisha 302 26 Puducherry 16 27 Punjab 285 28 Rajasthan 125 29 Sikkim 3 30 Tamil Nadu 822 31 Telangana 153 32 DNH & D&D 35 33 Tripura 24 34 Uttar Pradesh 1114 35 Uttarakhand 205 36 West Bengal 173 Grand Total 8004 * Medicines are directly supplied to the administration of UT of Lakshadweep

