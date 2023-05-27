Npeal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ will embark on an official visit to India from the 31st of May to the 3rd of June

New Delhi: Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ will embark on an official visit to India from the 31st of May to the 3rd of June this year at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This will be the first bilateral visit abroad by the Prime Minister of Nepal after assuming office in December 2022. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation.

During the visit, the Prime Minister of Nepal will call on President and Vice-President and will hold extensive talks with Prime Minister Modi to discuss the diverse areas of the bilateral partnership between India and Nepal. Other Indian dignitaries will call on the Prime Minister of Nepal.

In addition to the official engagements, Prime Minister of Nepal will also be visiting Ujjain and Indore as part of his visit.

The visit continues the tradition of regular high level exchanges between India and Nepal in furtherance of our ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy. The bilateral relations between the two countries have significantly strengthened in the last few years in all areas of cooperation. This visit underscores the importance given by both sides in adding further momentum to the bilateral partnership.

The Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ will be accompanied by his daughter Ms. Ganga Dahal. The entourage of the Rt. Hon. Prime Minister will comprise Ministers, Secretaries, and senior officials of the Government of Nepal.

During the visit, the Rt. Hon. Prime Minister is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Her Excellency Smt. Droupadi Murmu, President of India, and His Excellency Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, Vice President of India.

The Rt. Hon. Prime Minister will hold delegation-level talks with His Excellency Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, at Hyderabad House, on 1 June 2023. The talks will be followed by a joint press meet by the two Prime Ministers. The Prime Minister of India will host a luncheon in honour of the Prime Minister of Nepal and his delegation.

The Prime Minister will address Nepal-India Business Summit in New Delhi jointly organized by Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and interact with business leaders of both countries. The Prime Minister will also interact with the Nepali community in India over a welcome reception being hosted by the Ambassador of Nepal to India, H.E. Mr. Shankar Prasad Sharma.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to visit Ujjain and Indore, Madhya Pradesh before returning to Kathmandu on 3 June 2023.

This is the fourth visit of Prime Minister ‘Prachanda’ to India as the Prime Minister of Nepal. The visit will further strengthen the age-old, multifaceted, and cordial relations between Nepal and India.