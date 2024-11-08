NPCI Unveils UPI Safety Awareness Campaign to Champion Safe Digital Payment Practices

Mumbai, 06 November 2024: To raise awareness on the safe use of digital payment services and prevent scams, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has launched a UPI Safety Awareness Campaign, Main Moorkh Nahi Hoon. Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the campaign seeks to empower citizens with the skills to counter common risks and threats from scammers.

While UPI is inherently safe, concerns over fraudulent activities have left some users feeling vulnerable. This campaign proactively reinforces UPI’s security and robustness in users’ minds, offering them the skills to carry out secure digital transactions and encouraging them to actively protect themselves.

As the campaign’s brand ambassador, renowned actor Pankaj Tripathi will star in a series of six ad films. These films will highlight common tactics used by scammers and fraudsters to deceive people. The films are produced in 11 Indian languages, making them accessible to India’s diverse population, thereby creating awareness across the nation.

These ads shine a light on SMS phishing and easy online money schemes, highlight prevalent scam techniques, and urge the audience to recognise such attempts. They remind them not to allow scammers exploit their kindness as a weakness. Two films in the series, Moongfaliwala and Paanwala, featuring Pankaj Tripathi in roles matching the titles, have already been released.

Speaking on the campaign’s launch, Mr. Dilip Asbe, Managing Director & CEO, NPCI, said, “As India moves towards a digital-first future, it is important to empower citizens to prevent digital frauds. We believe this Digital Public Good campaign, through impactful and relatable stories, will empower users and equip them with the knowledge and skills to identify and fight online scams. User awareness is important to build trust in digital payment services and promote financial inclusion.”

Mr. Piyush Pandey, Chief Advisor at Ogilvy India, said, “This campaign recognises and salutes the common man with common sense. Enough common sense to protect himself/herself from being cheated by thieves and frauds. The common man becomes an influencer whose confidence is an inspiration, for everyone like you and me, to be smarter, and not be treated like a naive person, vulnerable to the cheats. Therefore, the line ‘Main Moorkh Nahi Hoon’.”

The 360-degree media campaign, comprising a mix of television, print, radio, OTT, cinema, digital and social media, aims to increase user education and reduce online scams, thereby boosting confidence in digital payments.

Link to watch the campaign films in your preferred language:

Film 1 – Moongfaliwala