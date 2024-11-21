NPCI unveils brand positioning ‘Always Forward’ to drive innovation, inclusivity and India’s digital payment progress

Mumbai, 21 November 2024: The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the backbone of India’s digital payments ecosystem, today announced the launch of its new brand positioning, ‘Always Forward,’ reinforcing its commitment to continuous innovation and inclusivity within India’s financial and payments landscape. NPCI’s new positioning highlights its belief that digital financial transactions are key drivers of individual and national progress, empowering millions to move forward, one transaction at a time.

For over a decade, NPCI has led India’s digital payment revolution with innovations like UPI, IMPS, RuPay, BHIM, AePS and NETC FASTag among others. These platforms have made secure digital transactions accessible nationwide, driving India toward a digital-first economy. NPCI’s robust payment infrastructure enables seamless, low-cost transactions across the country, empowering every Indian to access digital financial services with ease and confidence.

At the heart of the ‘Always Forward’ positioning is India’s evolution into a ‘striver’s economy,’ where millions of individuals are motivated to seek continuous progress, investing time and resources to achieve their goals. NPCI aims to empower these strivers, sharing their optimism for a brighter future. By offering cutting-edge payment solutions, NPCI is transforming this optimism into real progress, helping individuals move forward with confidence and ambition.

Ramesh Yadav, Chief of Marketing, NPCI, said, “’Always Forward’ will resonate with the inner striver in everyone, who aspires for a brighter future and leverages technology to advance it. This positioning reflects our dedication to making financial transactions not only easy and secure, but also a catalyst for personal and national progress. NPCI’s ‘Always Forward’ is a celebration of progress, innovation, and the transformative power of digital payments to shape India’s future.”

As part of this initiative, NPCI is launching its brand campaign under the same name. The campaign will feature dynamic creatives across print, digital, ambient media, and cinema, all designed to inspire and engage a diverse audience nationwide. The campaign highlights how NPCI’s solutions empower individuals to move forward in life with ease and confidence.

In addition to showcasing real-life use cases, the ‘Always Forward’ campaign aims to inspire India’s next generation of strivers—young students, tech enthusiasts, and entrepreneurs—to embrace digital payments and actively participate in the evolving digital economy. The campaign seeks to build trust, emphasize NPCI’s impact, and foster greater inclusivity in India’s payments landscape. ‘Always Forward’ is not just a campaign but a movement reflecting NPCI’s enduring commitment to driving innovation and inclusivity, ensuring that every Indian, from every corner of the country, has the tools to participate fully in a digital future.