Now the government is committed to bring transparency in all government departments: Odisha CM Mohan Majhi

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Majhi addressed the newly appointed officers and employees in various departments as the chief guest on the occasion of appointment ceremony held at Lok Seva Bhawan Convention Centre. Now the government is committed to the welfare of the people and building a developed Odisha. The Chief Minister called on everyone to be careful how every initiative and scheme of the government will reach every corner of the state and its successful implementation.

281 newly recruited officers and employees have been appointed by the state government in the Odisha Mining Corporation under three major departments of the state government namely – Department of Energy, Department of Health and Family Welfare and Department of Steel and Mines. On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that the new government is going to bring revolutionary changes in Odisha. Now the government is committed to bring transparency in all government departments. The new government is emphasizing on strengthening the power sector. A long-term plan is being implemented to reform the power department and make the department more efficient. In Odisha, three important schemes will be implemented to strengthen the distribution and transmission system along with the development of the power sector. These schemes are ‘Mukhyamantri Shakti Vikas’ scheme, ‘Odisha Distribution System Strengthening’ scheme and ‘Odisha Power Transmission System Strengthening’ scheme. A total of Rs 2,366 crore has been earmarked for these three schemes this year. The Chief Minister said that the department will be strengthened with this new appointment.

Similarly, the state government has taken many initiatives in the interest of the public to expand health services in the state. The state government is committed to providing quality healthcare to all, from rural to urban areas.