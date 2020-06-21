Now Mobus connects to the Applique town of Pipili

Bhubaneswar: The Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) will start a new route of Mobus on June 23rd, 2020, Tuesday. The new route No.33 will connect Bhubaneswar Railway Station (Master Canteen) to the applique town of Pipili, covering a total stretch of 24.8 kms.

“Our expert committee has decided on this route based on the need and demand of people. Mo Bus would link citizens and tourists alike to the applique town,” said Dipti Mahapatro, General Manager, CRUT.

A total of four buses will ply on this route connecting 33 bus stops. While the first bus will leave from Bhubaneswar Railway Station at 7.00 AM, the last bus will be available at 5.50 PM. Similarly, first bus will leave from Pipili at 7.45 AM and the last bus will be leave at 7.00 PM.

“In the present scenario, the buses will ply only during the peak hours between 7.00 AM-12.00 PM & 3.00 PM-7.00 PM at a frequency of 40 minutes. On the inauguration day only one bus will ply. Regular service will start Wednesday onwards,” informed Dipti Mahapatro.

She informed that maximum fare will be Rs.30. Passengers have been requested to tender exact change to purchase ticket in order to minimise cash transaction. Newly introduced QR code payment option will be available on this route.

She further reiterated that wearing of mask is compulsory for all the passengers and no standing passenger will be allowed to travel in the buses.

