Now fly Hyderabad – Pune- Belagavi with Alliance Air effective 28th March 2021

New Delhi: Alliance Air, a wholly owned subsidiary of Air India will now operate direct flights from Hyderabad to Pune onwards to Belagavi & back effective 28th March 2021. The airline will deploy its 70 seater luxurious aircraft to connect these cities. The airline is already connecting Pune & Belagavi with direct flights. This new flight to & from Hyderabad will give the travellers from Belagavi & Pune multiple options for further connectivity.

Flight 9I 561 will depart from Hyderabad at 0655hrs and arrive in Pune at 0835hrs further departing from Pune at 0905hrs & arrive in Belagavi at 1025hrs.

Flight 9I 562 will depart from Belagavi at 1050hrs and arrive in Pune at 1155hrs further departing from Pune at 1230hrs & arrive in Hyderabad at 1420hrs.

This new flight will enable seamless connectivity between the destinations. It is the constant endeavor of Alliance Air to bolster its network, soar higher connecting India & contribute to the overall development of all the regions especially tier 2 & tier 3 cities. To know more about our various promotional offers, passengers can log on to: www.airindia.in or contact any of our travel partners.