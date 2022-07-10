London: Novak Djokovic wins Wimbledon for the 7th time. Defeats first time Grand Slam finalist Nick Kyrgios from Australia 4-6,6-3, 6-4,7-6

In a new role as the quiet man of Centre Court, the relentless Novak Djokovic fended off a chatty, chuntering Nick Kyrgios in an absorbing Wimbledon final for a familiar ending and his fourth successive title.

Playing in the broiling heat of the All England Club, where temperatures exceeded 35 degrees Celsius, and with his opponent regularly talking to himself and his players’ box between points, Djokovic also put himself level with his boyhood idol Pete Sampras on seven titles.

Now only Roger Federer, with eight, has won more.

The Serb’s victory gave Djokovic his 21st Grand Slam title, taking him to within one of Rafael Nadal’s portfolio of 22.

🎾Most Men’s Singles Major Titles :

Nadal 22

Djokovic 21

Federer 20

Pete Sampras 14