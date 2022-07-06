Notification issued to include compliance with Fuel Consumption Standards ( FCS), for light, medium and heavy duty motor vehicles of various categories, manufactured in, or imported by, India

New Delhi : The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a notification dated 1st July 2022 , amending Rule 115 G of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR) 1989 , to include compliance with Fuel Consumption Standards ( FCS), for light, medium and heavy duty motor vehicles of various categories, manufactured in, or imported by, India. The continued compliance to FCS shall be verified as per the procedure of Conformity of Production, outlined in Automotive Industry Standard 149.

Prior to this notification, compliance with Annual fuel consumption standard was limited to motor vehicles of M1 category (motor vehicle used for carriage of passengers, comprising not more than 8 seats, in addition to the driver’s seat) with Gross Vehicle weight (GVW) up to 3.5 tonnes. The aim of this notification is to expand the ambit of vehicles for compliance with FCS, and hence introduce more fuel efficient vehicles.

The date of applicability of this notification is 01st April 2023. Comments have been invited from all stakeholders, within 30 days from the date of the notification.