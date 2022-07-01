Notification issued for Tyre Rolling Resistance, Wet Grip and Rolling Sound: Ministry of Road Transport and Highways

New Delhi :The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a notification dated 28th June 2022, amending rule 95 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989. It mandates requirements of Rolling resistance, Wet Grip and Rolling Sound Emissions for tyres falling under classes C1(passenger cars) , C2 ( light truck) and C3 (truck and bus), as defined in the Automotive Industry Standard 142:2019. The said tyres shall meet the Wet grip requirements and Stage 2 limits of Rolling Resistance and Rolling Sound Emissions, as specified in this AIS. With this regulation, India will be aligned with UNECE (United Nations Economic Commission for Europe) regulations.

The rolling resistance of tyres has an impact on fuel efficiency; wet grip performance influences braking performance of tyres under wet conditions and promotes vehicular safety. The Rolling sound emission relates to the sound emitted from the contact between tyres in motion and the road surface.