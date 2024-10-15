Notice Inviting Applications for E-Auction of Third Batch of Private FM Radio Phase-III Channels

For the rollout of 730 Private Radio channels in 234 uncovered new cities in India, the Government has issued a Notice Inviting Applications from prospective bidders for E-Auction of Third Batch of Private FM Radio Phase-III channels.

Annual License Fee of FM channels in these cities shall be charged as 4% of Gross Revenue excluding GST. The reserve price for auction of channels in these cities is as per the TRAI recommended prices of 2022. The last date for submitting applications is 18th November, 2024.

The complete Notice and the FM Phase-III Policy Guidelines is available on the website of Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and can be accessed by clicking on the link here