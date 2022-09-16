Noted personalities along with lakhs of youth to join Indian Swachhata League to support Garbage Free Cities

New Delhi : Ara Yoddhas, Benarasi Warriors, Barbati Bacons, Green Guardians of Gandhinagar, Navi Mumbai ECO Knights, Chandigarh Challengers, Incredible Swachh Indoris are not sporting teams. They are lakhs of enthusiastic youth who have formed teams to participate in the Indian Swachhata League that will launch a massive campaign to keep their cities garbage free. Under the aegis of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), the Indian Swachhata League is being organized on September 17, 2022. Union Minister Mr. Hardeep Singh Puri declared the Indian Swachhata League open on September 9, 2022. 1800 plus cities have registered for the Indian Swachhata League. 47 cities with million plus citizens have registered for the league. The top three states with maximum participation based on percentage of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) participating in the league are Odisha-100%, Assam-99% and Chhattisgarh-97%.

The unique competition led by youth will see some noted celebrities like cricketer Venkatesh Iyer batting for Incredible Indoris, noted singer and Padma awardee Shankar Mahadevan playing for Navi Mumbai ECO Knights, MP and actress Kirron Kher, Singer B Praak, Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra supporting Chandigrah Challengers to rally for clean beaches, hills and tourist spots. Local political representatives and VIPs, Ministers, MPs, MLA, Mayor, Councilors, Brand Ambassadors are also engaging in flagging off various activities and increasing mobilization. Chandigarh Councillor Maheshinder Singh Sidhu, Tirupati Mayor B R Sirisha, Tirupati Commissioner Anupama Anjali, Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, Indore Mayor, IMC Pushyamitra Bhargav have joined the league.

The city teams will be competing to clean locations near monuments, tourist attractions and beaches with a heavy footfall. Many locations like Vishnupad, Sitakund, Akshaywati in Gaya, Tajganj in Agra, Nayaghat in Ayodhya, Buland Darwaza in Fatehpur Sikri, Lalbagh in Lucknow, Assi Ghat in Varanasi, Atal Bridge on Sabarmati river front, Gandhi Ashram, Sardar Patel Statue in Gandhinagar, Gomti river in Gujarat, Cuff Parade, Worli Fort, Juhu Patti in Greater Mumbai, Meghdoot Garden in Indore, Khandala Lake in Lonavla.

The registration is still open at: https://innovateindia.mygov.in/swachhyouthrally/ and will be live till 6 pm on 17th September 2022.