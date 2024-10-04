Northeast to hold first ever India International Science Festival showcasing Prime Minister’s vision for the Region, says Dr Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, MoS (I/C) for Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singh announced here today that Northeast will hold first-ever International Science Festival.

At a press briefing at National Media Centre, Dr. Jitendra Singh disclosed that the 10th edition of the India International Science Festival (IISF) will be held at Guwahati, marking a significant milestone in the region’s journey towards becoming a hub for scientific and technological innovation. The festival, to be hosted at IIT Guwahati from November 30th to December 3rd 2024, is a testimony to the Government’s commitment to the Northeast and aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s focus on the region as a key player in India’s growth story.

Highlighting the unique importance of the venue, Dr Jitendra Singh said, “IIT Guwahati is not only one of the leading institutes of the country but also a symbol of how the Northeast is emerging as a focal point of India’s scientific advancements. Hosting IISF 2024 in the Northeast is not just about celebrating science; it’s about placing the region at the heart of India’s scientific future.”

The decision to host the festival in Guwahati reflects the Government’s broader strategy to promote inclusive development, particularly in regions that have been historically underrepresented. Prime Minister Modi has consistently underscored the importance of bringing the Northeast closer to the rest of India and creating opportunities for it to play a critical role in the country’s progress. “The Northeast is rich in natural resources and talent, and this festival is an opportunity for the rest of the nation to recognize and engage with the potential that lies here,” Dr. Jitendra Singh added.

The 10th edition of IISF carries the theme “Transforming India into an S&T driven Global Manufacturing Hub” reflecting the government’s ambition to merge science and technology with industrial growth, propelling India towards self-reliance and global leadership in manufacturing. The theme aligns closely with national initiatives like ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat,’ and will spotlight emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and biotechnology, says the Minister.

Dr. Jitendra Singh also emphasized the role of science in driving India’s economic future, stating, “The next wave of India’s economic growth will be fuelled by advancements in biotechnology, bioeconomy, and space technology. This festival is a chance to highlight how science will shape the future of our economy, environment, and employment.”

Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasized that IISF-2024 will not only celebrate the country’s scientific achievements but also create opportunities for collaboration and innovation. “This platform will bring together scientists, industry leaders, students, and the public to explore the transformative power of science. IISF-2024 will fuel discussions that will shape India’s future as a global leader in science and technology.”

In addition to its core emphasis on science-led industrial growth, IISF-2024 will serve as a key platform for engaging young minds nationwide. The festival will provide students with the chance to connect with top scientists, take part in science competitions, and experience groundbreaking innovations up close, the Minister stated.

Reflecting on India’s scientific progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Dr. Jitendra Singh noted the significant advancements the country has made in areas such as space exploration, biotechnology, and digital technology. He reiterated that IISF-2024 will reaffirm India’s commitment to becoming a global manufacturing powerhouse, driven by scientific innovation.

The IISF-2024 is being coordinated by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and involves all the major scientific departments and ministries of the Government of India in collaboration with Vijnana Bharati. The event will feature a range of exhibits, panel discussions, and international collaborations aimed at addressing pressing global challenges like climate change, food security, and sustainable development.

With 30% of the festival’s registrations reserved for participants from the Northeast, the event will offer a unique opportunity for local talent to engage with some of the brightest minds in the scientific community. This, Dr. Jitendra Singh noted, is part of a broader effort to bring India closer to the Northeast by creating more platforms for exchange and collaboration.

Dr. Jitendra Singh concluded by urging more people from across the country to visit the Northeast and experience its vibrant culture, vast resources, and innovative spirit. “It’s time we bring the rest of India closer to the Northeast. The region has so much to offer in terms of natural resources, sustainable practices, and progressive culture. This festival will showcase that to the nation.”

Prof. A.K. Sood, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India; Dr N Kalaiselvi, Director General, CSIR; Dr M. Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences; Dr Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, Department of Science & Technology; and Dr Shiv Kumar Sharma, National Organising Secretary, Vijnana Bharati; along with senior officials, participated in the event.