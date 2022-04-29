North-East Festival commemorating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav under Ministry of DoNER

New Delhi :Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs and Petroleum & Natural Gas is scheduled to attend a symposium at Gangtok tomorrow, 30th April, 2022, as the chief guest. The event will be focusing on ‘Urban Development in NE States: Smart City Revolution’. An online building permission system will be formally launched during the inaugural session to be attended also by the Sikkim Minister for Urban Development, Food & Civil Supplies Departments Shri Arun Upreti and senior officials from the Centre and the State.

Three technical sessions on the relevant subject-matter will be held following the morning session. These will be conducted by senior professors of IIT, Kharagpur.

The Sikkim event is a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: North East Festival being celebrated across all the eight North Eastern States from 28th April, 2022 to 4th May, 2022. This has been organized by the Union Ministry of Development of North East Region (DONER) with the spirit of “Hum Kisi Se Kam Nahi”. India is currently celebrating its 75 years of Independence, her glorious history, people, culture and achievements during the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Ministry is highlighting the beauty of the North-Eastern Region and its achievements in various fields through this festival. Similar events, on varied themes, are being held in various capital cities of the NE States under the ongoing festival.