North East Festival 2022 Concludes With Great Enthusiasm & Public Participation in Guwahati

New Delhi : President Shri Ramnath Kovind attended the Valedictory Ceremony along with eminent dignitaries such as Minister for Law & Justice, Shri Kiren Rijiju, Shipping Minister Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, CM of Assam Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma, MoS, MDoNER, Shri B.L. Verma & Governor of Assam & Nagaland, Shri Jagdish Mukhi

Welcoming all the Chief Ministers and dignitaries to the grand event, Minister for Development of North East Region Shri G. Kishan Reddy said that he was really proud and honoured that President had participated in the event.

Calling it as a ‘New Beginning and Dawn of Development’ Shri Reddy said that such assemblage of thought, vision, expertise & efforts under the visionary leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi will give further momentum to growth and development in the North Eastern Region.

Shri Reddy said that this Amrit Mahotsav Celebrations in North Eastern States is the testimony of the fact that both Central and State are working together with wholehearted cooperation and passionate commitment to the welfare of people.

Minister Shri Reddy said that Sports has been very close to the heart of every person in the region. In Sikkim, we organized a Futsal Tournament that is based on the theme of a ‘Drug Free Society’. In Manipur, a week long Regional Sports meet has been organized. With activities ranging from football, badminton, archery and boxing, the event has recieved wide popularity especially among the YuvaShakti.

President Shri Ramnath Kovind highlighted in ceremony that key areas like Agriculture, employment generation, skill development, connectivity and infrastructure, social services including health and education and Tourism development in the NER along with infrastructural development have gone a significant change.