Nominations of three thousand 44 candidates found valid in 219 constituencies for Karnataka assembly polls

Bangalore: The scrutiny of 4989 nominations was completed in 219 assembly segments that are going to the polls on May 10th in Karnataka. The Election Commission has found the nominations of 3044 candidates valid. Among the recognised political parties, BJP’s 219 nominations, Congress 218, JD(S) 207, AAP’s 207, BSP’s 135, and CPIM’s four nominations were found valid in these 219 constituencies. The verification of nominations in Saundatti-Yellamma, Aurad, Haveri, Raichur, and Shivajinagar was in progress when the report last came in.

AIR correspondent reports, in an effort to improve electoral participation, wide-scale SVEEP activities are organised across the state. In one such effort Bharat Ratna Prof CNR Rao administered the pledge to vote to the Scientists, research students, and administrative staff of Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research in Bengaluru yesterday. The SVEEP activities are conducted at auto stands, marketplaces, hotels, and industries.

In Gadag, Gram Panchayat CEO, College students, ASHA workers participated in the Voters awareness campaign. In Mangaluru, street plays and folk songs on election were organised in the main bus stand. The voters were told to be wary of any kind of inducements by the Candidates. In Davangere the SVEEP campaign conveyed the message that Vote is not for sale and election is not a market.