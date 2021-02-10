Nokia 5.4 and Nokia 3.4 launch in India, alongside Nokia Power Earbuds Lite

New Delhi: HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, today announced the launch of Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4 and Nokia Power Earbuds Lite in India.

Powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 662 processor, the Nokia 5.4 delivers more speed, longer battery life, better imaging and increased performance. The Nokia 5.4 comes with a 48MP quad camera and 16MP front camera with a ‘Cinema’ function that captures 24fps (the film industry standard) and allows users to shoot content in 21:9 cinematic format. Along with the OZO spatial audio, the Nokia 5.4 becomes the perfect partner for budding videographers looking for a seamless filming experience – whether capturing passion project or precious family moments. In addition, the immersive 6.39” (16.23 cm) HD+ punch-hole display provides more screen to enjoy. So, as more and more people turn their passions into cash or capture their family moments by simply using their phone, the Nokia 5.4 will be their perfect partner.

The Nokia 3.4 comes packed with a powerful processor – the newest Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 460 – bringing you a strong performance upgrade at a more accessible price point. At an impressive 6.39” (16.23 cm) HD+ screen, it is the first in its series with a punch-hole display to give you extra screen real estate and a mighty triple rear camera with an ultra-wide lens and AI imaging. With Google Podcast integrated, you can listen in anytime, anywhere and add new dimensions to yourself – professionally or personally.

Both Nokia 5.4 and Nokia 3.4 come in a Finnish-inspired, brand-new contemporary colour – Dusk, in addition to other colours. Both phones are powered by the signature two-day battery life and come with the guarantee of three years of monthly security updates and two years of software upgrades, which means you’ll get more out of your phone, for longer. Finally, you can rest assured you have a phone that’s the number one globally in the 2020 brand trust rankings[i].

The Nokia Power Earbuds Lite comes with a premium Nordic design in a pocket-sized charging case in two Nordic-inspired colours: Snow and Charcoal, colours inspired by nature and packaging that’s made from 100% recyclable paper. Meant for music aficionados who love to be outdoors, the Nokia Power Earbuds Lite come with universal Bluetooth® compatibility and provide an immersive sound experience and crystal-clear audio. They fit perfectly and comfortably and can be controlled with simple taps. The 35 hours of play time ensures that you can be worry-free and enjoy music, indoors or outdoors, rain or no rain, for its IPX7 water resistance rating means it is sweat and water resistant for up to 1 metre for 30 minutes.

Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President, HMD Global:

“With this year’s first set of launches, we’re bringing to our fans unique propositions that can help them expand possibilities in their professional and personal lives; all in a value package that is not just accessible, but also lasts; from a brand they trust. I’m thrilled to launch the Nokia 5.4, the Nokia 3.4 and the Nokia Power Earbuds Lite in India.

The Nokia 5.4 is a creator’s smartphone with its 48MP quad camera and 16MP front camera that not only stamps out the shutter lag completely, but also comes with ‘Cinema’ mode that helps capture 24fps film industry standard videos in a 21:9 cinematic format. With OZO spatial audio, this is a delight for those who want to do more by simply using their phone. Looking at the success of its predecessor, I’m sure fans will love the new Nokia 5.4 even more.

The Nokia 3.4 is an all-rounder accessible smartphone that offers a serious performance upgrade over its predecessor and gives you more power, more screen and more freedom to push boundaries. Fans can listen in to Google Podcasts anytime, anywhere and add new dimensions to themselves – professionally or personally.

Finally, coming to this year’s first accessory launch: I have personally been asked by our fans about bringing more accessories to India, and so, it thrills me to bring the new Nokia Power Earbuds Lite to them, a complete music lovers’ gadget that goes on and on, irrespective of sweat and water owing to its IPX7 water resistance rating.”

Set your sights on something strong and beautiful

Thanks to superior build quality, the Nokia 5.4 and Nokia 3.4 look just as good on the outside as they do on the inside. All Nokia handsets undergo rigorous testing [[i]] to give you a phone that’s is tough and is built to last. Featuring a durable rear cover, the Nokia 5.4 is pocketable and easy to hold. On the other hand, the 3D nano-textured rear cover of the Nokia 3.4 sits securely in your hand. In addition, the fully recyclable die-cast metal chassis and seamless durable structure of Nokia 3.4 will give your phone the premium feel that everyone expects from a Nokia smartphone.

As for the Nokia Power Earbuds Lite, they are not just beautiful and pocketable, but come wrapped up in sustainable packaging made from 100% recyclable paper, taking the company one step closer towards reducing the environmental impact of its business and products.

Power for days, while staying secure and up to date

With a generous two-day[ii] battery life, the Nokia 5.4 and the Nokia 3.4 will be there for you and your family when you need them the most and will give you the freedom to do more. AI-assisted Adaptive Battery technology offers smarter app usage and prioritises power to the things that matter to you.

Built to last and secure the Nokia 5.4 and Nokia 3.4 are ready for Android™ 11 and beyond. With three years of monthly security updates and two years of software upgrades, you’ll stay secure and up to date for longer. Thanks to HMD Global’s commitment to excellence in this space, Nokia smartphones continue to lead, combining software and security updates with build quality to deliver a portfolio you can really trusti.

For further peace of mind, the handy Family Link app will help to ease any worries over family members’ device usage, including the little ones. By allowing you to set digital ground rules on devices and monitor their usage, the app will help you to protect your family. In addition to this, you can count on Google Assistant to help whenever you need – just say “Hey Google”.

Variants, pricing and availability

The Nokia 5.4 will be available in Polar Night and Dusk colour options, in RAM/ROM variants of 4GB/64GB and 6GB/64GB at a recommended best buy price of INR 13,999 and INR 15,499 respectively. The Nokia 5.4 will be exclusively available on Nokia.com/phones and Flipkart starting 17th February.

The Nokia 3.4 will be available in Fjord, Dusk and Charcoal colour options, in a RAM/ROM variant of 4GB/64GB at a recommended best buy price of INR 11,999. The Nokia 3.4 will be exclusively available for pre-booking on Nokia.com/com starting 10th February, until it is available for purchase across leading retail outlets and online channels in India, including Nokia.com/phones, Amazon.in and Flipkart on 20th February.

The Nokia Power Earbuds Lite will be available in Snow and Charcoal colour options, at a recommended best buy price of INR 3,599. It will be available on Nokia.com/phones and Amazon.in starting 17th February.

Exciting offers on Nokia 3.4 and Nokia Power Earbuds Lite

Customers pre-booking the Nokia 3.4 on Nokia.com/phones can bundle it with Nokia Power Earbuds Lite to avail a discount of INR 1600. This offer is valid for the pre-booking period between 10th and 19th February.

Nokia 3.4 customers on Jio would be entitled to benefits worth INR 4,000. The benefits include instant cashback of INR 2,000 on the prepaid recharge of INR 349 plan and INR 2,000 worth vouchers from partners. This offer is applicable to new as well as existing Jio subscribers.

Both the above offers can be clubbed when purchasing on Nokia.com/phones.

Offer on Nokia 5.4

Nokia 5.4 customers on Jio would be entitled to benefits worth INR 4,000. The benefits include instant cashback of INR 2,000 on the prepaid recharge of INR 349 plan and INR 2,000 worth vouchers from partners. This offer is applicable to new as well as existing Jio subscribers.