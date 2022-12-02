Noise onboards Virat Kohli as its new brand ambassador

Noise, India’s leading connected lifestyle tech brand, has roped in the youth icon, the King of Cricket in India, Virat Kohli as its new brand ambassador for their smartwatches. A true representation of the synergy between Noise and Virat Kohli, the partnership brings together the two established leaders of their respective domains that exemplify what it means to listen to the noise within. The partnership along with the brand’s ethos of co-creation will further help deepen consumer trust and allegiance.

Commenting on the announcement, Gaurav Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise said, “We are thrilled to welcome the Indian cricketing legend Virat Kohli as a Noisemaker. Our leadership in the smartwatch domain perfectly mirrors the journey Virat has undertaken to become a fan favourite the world over. With our continuous zeal to listen to the noise within, coupled with the need to deliver a power-packed performance, we are certain that his association with Virat will further bolster our connect with the young audience in India and overseas.”

Noise and Virat both are established leaders in the smart connected lifestyle industry and the cricket world respectively. Additionally, as Virat has also always prided himself on his fitness levels, having been a key influence behind ushering in the era of super-athletes, he makes an ideal fit for the brand.

Noise has emerged as the strongest Indian brand in the smartwatch category, reiterating its leadership for nine quarters. The brand’s journey demonstrates its consistency in delivery, ability to invent & reinvent, and mass appeal – attributes that India’s most popular cricketer Virat Kohli exemplifies.

Commenting on the association, Virat Kohli said, “I always believe in working with brands that I resonate with. Excited to join the passionate team of Noisemakers as I partner with Noise which is constantly creating new statements and has truly ushered in the era of smart wearables, putting India on the global map. Our partnership symbolizes our shared belief of listening to the noise within.”

Over the tenure, Virat will be involved in a robust campaign that entails all touchpoints.