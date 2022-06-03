Noida International Airport selects Tata Projects Ltd as EPC Contractor

New Delhi: Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) has selected Tata Projects Ltd. to undertake the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of Noida International Airport (NIA). The company has been selected from three shortlisted teams with demonstrated experience in the design, procurement, and construction of large infrastructure projects. Tata Projects will construct the terminal, runway, airside infrastructure, roads, utilities, landside facilities and other ancillary buildings at Noida International Airport. Tata Projects has a vast experience in building efficient infrastructure and some of their outstanding work includes the New Parliament Building, Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link, multiple stretches of Dedicated Freight Corridors, and Metro Rail Lines across various cities including Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, and Chennai.

Noida International Airport will combine Indian culture and hospitality with Swiss technology and efficiency to develop a modern, user-friendly design, inspired by India. The passenger terminal will encompass parameters such as short and efficient passenger flows, digital services, and commitment to minimal environmental impact. NIA will be a digital airport in India, enabling contactless travel and personalized services for families/the elderly & business travelers.

Mr. Christoph Schnellmann, Chief Executive Officer, Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, said, “We are pleased to partner with Tata Projects for engineering, procurement, and construction work at Noida International Airport. With the award of this EPC contract, our project enters the next phase, which will witness a rapid increase in the pace of construction activities on site. Together with Tata Projects, we’re working to deliver a passenger terminal, runway, and other airport infrastructure with a capacity of 12 million passengers annually, by 2024. We are aiming to enable, promote and strengthen all-inclusive sustainable development of aviation ecosystem in India. Noida International Airport will bolster employment generation and economic growth in the state as well as the country.”

Mr. Vinayak Pai, CEO and MD Designate, Tata Projects Ltd, said, “We are proud to be entrusted the EPC works for the greenfield Noida International Airport at Jewar. Tata Projects will work closely with YIAPL to deliver India’s most advanced and environment friendly airport on time. We shall deploy the latest technologies in its construction, while meeting the highest standards of quality, safety, and sustainability.”

Noida International Airport’s passenger terminal has an efficient layout, convincing design language, multiple high-quality areas spaced out with lush greenery, and a balanced concept for both energy savings and a tangible sense of sustainability. The design complements customer comfort with sustainability, and timeless design with flexibility for future needs.

NIA’s design pivots on sustainable development and it will be India’s first net-zero emissions airport. The airport will be designed and developed keeping in mind the requirements of green infrastructures like IGBC certified buildings, rainwater harvesting, zero liquid discharge sewage treatment plant, waste management facility amongst others.

Inspired by India, it will feature design elements which are not only synonymous with local architecture, but also contribute to sustainable operations. For instance, the terminal’s central landscaped courtyard will bring in natural light and ventilation reducing energy costs and CO2 footprint. The campus landscaping is designed not just for aesthetic purposes but for utilitarian value.

The other local design elements include flights of steps at the terminal forecourt, like the famous ghats of Varanasi and Haridwar, welcoming and bringing together people. Delivering the look and feel of a haveli, the courtyard will allow fresh air and sunlight into the terminal building. Inspired by the important rivers of the region, a white, translucent, wavy roof will give the effect of a flowing river. The passenger terminal will feature intricate ornamental lattice screens, inspired by Indian architecture. Noida International Airport will showcase a grand entry to the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Zurich Airport International AG won the bid in 2019 to develop the airport and has achieved various milestones towards the development of the airport till date. These include the security clearance, signing of the concession agreement, selection of architects, launch of the brand identity, signing of the shareholder and state support agreements, approval on the masterplan and the development plan, financial close with SBI, selection of concessionaire to design, build and operate a fuel farm and with AAI for CNS-ATM services at the airport. The concession period has officially commenced from October 1, 2021. Following the ground-breaking ceremony by honourable Prime Minister Modi in November 2021, preparation for EPC activities had been initiated with earthworks and boundary construction at the site. With the closure of the EPC contract, the first phase of the airport is on track to be delivered within three years of the commencement of the concession period.