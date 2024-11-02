Noida Airport Set to Begin Singapore, Zurich, Dubai Flights on April 17

Lufthansa and Singapore Airlines will launch international flights from Noida International Airport on April 17, 2025, connecting Zurich, Singapore, and Dubai, pending final government approval. The airport will open with both domestic and international routes, with Indigo and Akasa Airlines connecting major Indian cities. In recognition of local farmers who provided land, an inaugural flight to Lucknow will be offered to them, and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath will join a ceremonial flight for the airport’s inauguration.