Noel Tata Appointed Chairman of Tata Trusts Following Ratan Tata’s Passing

Noel Tata has been appointed chairman of Tata Trusts, succeeding his half-brother Ratan Tata, who passed away at 86. At 67, Noel becomes the 11th chairman of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the sixth chairman of Sir Ratan Tata Trust. His appointment is notable as Tata Trusts holds a 66% stake in Tata Sons, the holding company of various Tata firms, which has a legacy of over 150 years.