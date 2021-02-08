Nobody can stop work of Lord Jagannath; Central Government should remove the new Heritage Bylaws says says Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Puri: Nobody can stop the good works of the Lord Jagannath. The Central Government should remove the new Heritage Bylaws, says Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik after offering prayers at Jagannath Temple.

“I prayed for the people, for their peace & prosperity. I have again thanked the people, who have made sacrifices for the temple. The Central govt should remove the new by-laws. Nobody can stop the work of Lord Jagannath,” says CM Naveen Patnaik after offering prayer at Puri temple.

Earlier in the morning Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reaches Puri in a special chopper.