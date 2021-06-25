No Rath Yatra except in Puri: Odisha High Court

Cuttack: Putting an end to speculations on conduct of Rath Yatra at multiple places in the State, the Orissa High Court (HC) on Wednesday refused to intervene in the State Government’s decision to allow the car festival of Lord Jagannath only in Puri this year.

The court’s decision came in response to several writ petitions filed before it seeking permission for holding of the festival at multiple temples, including Baldevjew in Kendrapada district.

However, the court refused to intervene in the matter and quashed all the pleas. Earlier this month, the State Government cancelled Rath Yatra in all parts of the State except Puri in view of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. However, rituals relating to the annual festival may be performed in the respective temple premises, it was informed by the Government.

Like last year, the Rath Yatra in Puri will be held on the Grand Road without devotees and in adherence to all Covid-19 safety norms.