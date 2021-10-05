NO Mahalaya celebrations at Bindusagar Lake in Bhubaneswar : BMC

Bhubaneswar : In a big announcement, Bhubaneswar Municipal corporation ahead of Mahalaya celebrations bans celebrations at Bindusagar Lake in the city, here on Tuesday.

As per the official order, looking forward to the restrictions imposed on large religious congregation for religious events and to ensure public safety in apprehension of spread of the COVID-19 due to congregation of large number of citizens during ‘Mahalaya’ festival at the Bindusagar Lake. The said celebration of the function including ‘Brahmana Bhojan’ and other rituals related to Mahalaya Festival is hereby prohibited to be held in BMC jurisdiction for this year.