No Kanwar Yatra (Bolbom Yatra) this year in Odisha due to Covid-19

Bhubaneswar: In view of the surge in Covid cases, govt bans collection bans collection of water by Kaunrias (Bolbom devotees) and their consecration at different Shiva Temple on Mondays in the month of Sravan. SRC PradeepJena says Govt has decided not to allow ‘Bol Bom’ devotees or ‘kanwariyas’ to collect water in groups from rivers & to offer prayers at Shiva temples across Odisha on each Monday of holy month of Shravan.

Odisha Govt ban order on Bol Bom/ Kaudia pic.twitter.com/SHIizs4kBL — Pradeep Jena IAS (@PradeepJenaIAS) July 4, 2020

Related

comments