New Delhi: No Confidence Motion defeated in the Lok Sabha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asserted that NDA and BJP will come back with a grand victory in 2024, and break all previous records. Replying to the debate on no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha this evening, Mr Modi pointed out that no-confidence motion has always been lucky for NDA.

He thanked the people of the country for showing trust in his government again and again. He added that this floor test is for the Opposition and not for the government. Mr Modi alleged that for the opposition, the party is above country and they have more interest in hunger for power than hunger of people.

He claimed that the Opposition was not interested in the discussion on important bills aimed at the welfare of people.

Prime Minister remarked that it is strange that the name of the Leader of Opposition was missing from the list of those who would speak during the no-trust motion.