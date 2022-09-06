No bids invited recently for running passenger trains on PPP mode

New Delhi: A news item published in a prominent daily and its digital version stated that Indian Railways has for the first time invited bids from private entities to run 150 pairs of passenger trains through PPP mode. It also stated that private entities shall have the liberty to decide passenger fares on these trains.

Dismissing these misleading media reports, Ministry of Railways clarifies that no such proposal is under consideration and neither any bids have been invited recently.

Therefore such reports are factually incorrect and stakeholders should not take cognizance of it.