No Adverse Effects on Soil Ecology Found in ICAR-CICR Study of Bt. Cotton

Bt. cotton is the only Genetically Modified (GM) crop approved in 2002 by the Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC) of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for commercial cultivation in the Country. Details of State wise area, production and yield of Bt. cotton is at Annexure.

Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)- Central Institute for Cotton Research (CICR), Nagpur conducted study to evaluate the impact of Bt. cotton in Maharashtra during 2012-13 and 2013-14. ICAR-CICR also conducted study on impact of Bt. cotton on soil ecology. During the period of survey the incidence of bollworms infestation reduced drastically and also decreases in number of insecticide application from 8 to 4. Further, ICAR-CICR studies had shown no adverse effect of Bt. cotton cultivation on soil ecological parameters. During the year 2023–24, in Andhra Pradesh State 4,73,345 farmers are cultivating Bt. cotton.

The study conducted by ICAR-CICR observed an yield difference of 3-4 qtls/acre with the adoption of Bt. cotton. Further, ICAR-CICR study revealed that increase in income with the adoption of Bt. cotton is due to yield increase and reduction in insecticide cost against the cotton bollworm. Current net return from Bt. cotton is estimated at Rs.25,000 per ha in rainfed situation with the adoption of suitable agronomy. With the rapid adoption of Bt. cotton by the farmers, currently more than 96% area under cotton cultivation is occupied by the Bt. cotton, to conduct such study on Bt. cotton is difficult as the corresponding non Bt. cotton are not under cultivation.

Annexure

Details of State wise area, production and yield of Bt. cotton: