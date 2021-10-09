NMPB collaborates with Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology for production of quality planting material of medicinal plants

New Delhi : National Medicinal Plant Board (NMPB) has joined hands with Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology, based in Himachal Pradesh’s Palampur area, to promote the production of quality planting material of medicinal plants.

Established under the Ministry of Ayush, NMPB works towards supporting policies and programmes for the growth of trade, export, conservation and cultivation of medicinal plants.

The two organisations have signed a Memoradum of Understanding to facilitate development of Quality Planting Material (QPM) of medicinal plants and herbs identified by NMPB and help in establishment of their nurseries for QPM development, promotion, conservation and cultivation of the appropriate medicinal plants in different agro-climatic zones, including the Rare Endangered Threatened (RET) species and those growing in high-altitude regions.

The CSIR-IHBT will also undertake research on mass multiplication and agro-technology development while the NMPB, through its implementing agencies i.e. State Medicinal Plant Boards, State AYUSH societies, State Horticulture Departments and Regional-cum-Facilitation Centres across India, will support projects related to QPM Development.