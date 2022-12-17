NMDC wins IEI Industry Excellence Award 2022

New Delhi : National Miner NMDC won the coveted IEI (Institution of Engineers, India) Industry Excellence Award 2022 on Friday 16th December,2022 in Chennai. The largest producer of the iron ore in the country was felicitated at the 37th Indian Engineering Congress for its outstanding performance and high level of business excellence. On behalf of NMDC, Shri N R K Prasad, CGM (IE & MS), received the award from Dr. K Ponmudy, Minister for Higher Education, Government of Tamil Nadu.

The Institution of Engineers (India) has given the Industry Excellence Award to NMDC , after reviewing the business operations, financial performance, environmental performance, research and development, CSR and corporate governance policies of a company. With an eco-friendly, economic and efficient approach, NMDC is taking up transformational projects to retain its domestic leadership and foray towards becoming a global mining company.

Commenting on the occasion, Shri Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC said that NMDC has remained resolute in its vision to be a significant economic contributor to the growth of the nation since its inception. The company has dedicated its efforts to outperforming itself each quarter and creating innovative business strategies. “The award is well-deserved and I congratulate the team for their commitment and sincerity,” Shri Deb added.