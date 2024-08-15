NMDC Steel Limited Reaches Landmark Achievement with Production of One Million Ton of Liquid Steel

Hyderabad – In a significant achievement that highlights its rising prominence in the global steel industry, NMDC Steel Limited (NSL) proudly announces the production of one million ton (MnT) of liquid steel within just one year of starting operations. This remarkable milestone highlights NSL’s rapid ascent in the steel sector and reflects the company’s unwavering commitment to innovation, efficiency, and excellence. As the latest entrant to India’s public sector steel manufacturing, NSL has swiftly demonstrated its capability to deliver high-quality steel products and established itself as a formidable player by setting new benchmarks in an industry.

A Year of Remarkable Progress:

On August 12, 2023, NMDC Steel Limited marked the First Blow-In of the Blast Furnace at its advanced 3 MTPA steel plant in Nagarnar, Chhattisgarh. Since then, the plant has rapidly progressed, achieving a cumulative production of 1.5 million tons (MnT) of hot metal by July 21, 2024, on top of holding an impressive milestone of producing 1 MnT of hot metal in just 226 days. Building on this momentum, by August 11, 2024, within just one year of operations, the plant successfully produced one million ton of liquid steel, further solidifying its position as a rising force in the steel industry.

“This achievement underscores our commitment to operational excellence and positions NMDC Steel Limited as a key player in the Indian steel industry,” said Shri Amitava Mukherjee, Chairman-Cum-Managing Director (Additional Charge), NMDC Steel Limited and added, “Our dedicated team has worked tirelessly to reach this landmark, and we are poised to continue this momentum as we move towards our next goal.”

Next Milestone: One Million Tons of HR Coils

NMDC Steel Limited is now setting its sights on its next major target – producing one million tons of Hot Rolled (HR) Coils by August 23, 2024. This goal holds special significance as it coincides with the first anniversary of the first HR coil being rolled out from the plant.

“We are committed to achieving this next milestone by August 23, 2024, as it will mark one year since we rolled out our first HR coil,” added Shri Amitava Mukherjee. “Our state-of-the-art mill, coupled with the strategic proximity to the Bailadila iron ore mines, gives us a competitive edge in the production of high-grade Hot Rolled steel, which will serve critical sectors across the country.”