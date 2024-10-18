NMDC Steel Celebrates Two Years of Excellence, Paving the Path for India’s Steel Future

Nagarnar – NMDC Steel Limited (NSL), a promising public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Steel, operating a 3.0 MTPA steel plant at Nagarnar, proudly completed its second year on Sunday, October 13, 2024. On this occasion, the company’s top leadership gathered at the Nagarnar Steel Plant, celebrating achievements and laying out the roadmap for the future of NSL and India’s steel industry.

The celebration, led by Shri Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (Addl. Charge), NSL, along with Shri V Suresh, Director (Commercial), NSL, Shri Vinay Kumar, Director (Technical), NSL, Shri B Vishwanath, Chief Vigilance Officer, and Shri K. Praveen Kumar (Executive Director), NSL was a heartfelt reflection on magnificent two years of resolute dedication and success of NMDC Steel.

“This journey has been nothing short of extraordinary,” said Shri Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (Addl. Charge), NSL. “Our commitment to significantly contributing to India’s steel production and transforming the Bastar region stands as a testament to our Ispati Irada – a will of steel that drives our ambitions to meet the nation’s growing infrastructure needs.”

NSL’s first two years have been marked by rapid progress and remarkable achievements. After the First Blow-In of the Blast Furnace on August 12, 2023, the company quickly ramped up production, rolling out its first Hot Metal just three days later on August 15. By August 24, NSL had successfully produced its final product, HR Coil, within a record time of nine days.

In another remarkable achievement, Nagarnar Steel plant reached a cumulative production of 1 million tonnes of Hot Metal within a mere time of 226 days, highlighting its rapid progress. By July 21, 2024, this figure soared to 1.5 million tonnes of Hot Metal. On August 11, NSL crossed 1 million tonnes of Liquid Steel production, followed by 1 million tonnes of HR Coil production on August 20. These impressive milestones underscore NSL’s strategic importance in India’s steel sector.

NSL’s state-of-the-art Nagarnar Plant in Chhattisgarh is poised to ramp up production, with a target of producing 210,000 tonnes of Hot Metal and 150,000 tonnes of HR Coil consistently by the third quarter of FY25. Currently, the plant is producing approximately 125,000 tonnes of HR Coil monthly, and the company is on the verge of break even.

Shri Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (Addl. Charge), NSL, expressed optimism about NSL’s future, stating, “We are not just producing steel; we are building the future of India’s infrastructure. Our goals are aligned with the nation’s vision to achieve a steel production capacity of 300MnT by 2030.”

Shri V Suresh, Director (Commercial), Shri Vinay Kumar, Director (Technical), Shri B Vishwanath, Chief Vigilance Officer, and Shri K. Praveen Kumar, Executive Director(ED) also addressed the gathering and thanked the employees for their relentless pursuit of excellence. Their words instilled a renewed sense of purpose, driving home the message that together, they are building the future of India’s steel industry.

NSL’s dedication extends beyond steel production, with a focus on inclusive development of the Bastar region. These initiatives encompass infrastructure development, education, skill enhancement, and employment opportunities, furthering NSL’s mission to uplift local communities while contributing to national progress.

As NSL looks to the future, its commitment to excellence, sustainability, and nation-building remains at the heart of its operations. The celebrations at the Nagarnar Plant marked not just a moment of reflection but a renewed pledge to drive India’s steel future with Ispati Irada.