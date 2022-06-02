NMDC Records Continuous Growth in Production

New Delhi :India’s mining major National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), under Ministry of Steel is continuing on the growth trajectory, produced 3.2 Million Tonnes (MnT) and sold 2.65 MnT in the second month of FY23.

Iron ore production in May 2022 was 14.3% higher than the 2.8 Million Tonnes (MnT )produced in May 2021. NMDC’s cumulative production upto May 2022 stood at 6.35 (Million Tonnes) MnT, a 7.4% growth from the cumulative production of 5.91 (Million Tonnes )MnT upto May 2021. The largest iron ore producer of India sold 5.77( Million Tonnes )MnT in FY23, upto May 2022 this fiscal.

Congratulating his team on this performance, Shri Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC said, “Our consistent growth in production has not only made NMDC the fastest growing Iron Ore mining Company in India but also the most consistent supplier to domestic steel sector. We have strengthened our core by welcoming a fleet of new age technology and digital interventions to our business.”